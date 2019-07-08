Sharon Pian Chan joining the New York Times

Sharon Pian Chan of the Seattle Times will join the New York Times (NYT) as vice president of philanthropy.

In the newly created role, Chan will spearhead the newsroom initiative to work in partnership with nonprofits, foundations, and other organizations to support NYT’s broader mission.

Chan is currently the vice president of Innovation, Product & Development at the Seattle Times. Previously, she served as a deputy managing editor and an opinions editor, but spent most of her career as a reporter, covering beats ranging from city hall to technology.

Chan starts her role at the NYT in August.