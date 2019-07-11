Seattle police body camera video shows shooting in Chinatown

SEATTLE (AP) — Newly released body camera video shows how Seattle police opened fire on a woman in the Chinatown-International District as a gun flies through the air.

The shooting happened the night of July 3, as officers responded to 911 calls reporting a woman firing a handgun into the air near 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street.

Officers arrived a few minutes later and made contact with the woman at 10th Avenue South and South Jackson Street. As the officers closed in, it appears that the woman ignored commands from police to show her hands and get down.

She threw an object into the air that police say was a gun as five shots are heard.

The woman screamed after being shot in the shoulder and took off clothing as officers rushed to apply a tourniquet to her arm.

Seattle Fire medics arrived and transported her to Harborview Medical Center. She remains under hospital care, and her injuries are non-life threatening.

On July 5, the woman was charged with felony assault, theft of a firearm, and a felony weapons violation.

She will be booked into King County Jail once she’s out of the hospital.