Saigon Park design

Seattle Parks and Recreation partnered with the Little Saigon community on July 14 to host a barbecue and design review for the new park in the Little Saigon neighborhood.

Community members got the opportunity to provide final input on the project, and learn about the construction timeline. The new park will be located across from Lam’s Seafood Market at 1224 South King Street.

The proposed design by Murase Associates includes an informal open lawn event/ performance space, play area, a ramp with seating opportunities, and a plaza on the Jackson Street side.