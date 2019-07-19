S King St neighborhood Greenway construction

The Seattle Department of Transportation is installing a neighborhood Greenway on South King Street, from 5th Avenue South to 18th Avenue South, to enhance safety for people walking and biking.

The work is expected to take place in mid-July, depending on weather conditions and coordination with nearby private and public construction.

During construction, expect intermittent parking, vehicle, and bike lane restrictions. Some sidewalk work may require detours.

Normal work hours will be between 7 a.m.– 5 p.m,. Monday through Friday, with some night and weekend work.