Remembering Donnie Chin

Nearly 200 people gathered in Canton Alley on the evening of July 23, to remember Donnie Chin.

Four years after the community leader was murdered, the case still remains unsolved.

The vigil was an opportunity for community members to gather and remember Chin, to mourn, and to share their stories.

Chin founded International District Emergency Center (IDEC) 51 years ago in 1968. He saved hundreds of lives over his decades of service, and was usually the first person residents and business owners called when they needed help.