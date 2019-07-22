Nora Chan gets Citizen Award

The Seattle Police Department (SPD)’s West Precinct Community Police Team presented Nora Chan with its 2019 Outstanding Citizen Award on July 11.

“This is in appreciation for her helping SPD in a meaningful way that resulted in an enhanced SPD understanding and ability to deal with issues of community concern. Nora has consistently made herself available to myself and other officers as a liaison between and a voice for businesses in the CID,” said Officer Carry Godeke in an email.

Chan founded Seniors in Action Foundation in 2006 to promote civic involvement and community service among the seniors in the Chinatown International District.