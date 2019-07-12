Night Market at Seahawks home games

By Staff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

When the Seahawks return to CenturyLink Field for the 2019 NFL season, fans can expect to see a redesign of its Night Market.

For restaurateurs who are new to the neighborhood and may not be aware of the opportunity, CenturyLink Field’s community concessions program was designed to pay homage to stadium neighbors and give back to the local restaurant community.

“Our fans love food, and we are constantly looking for ways to provide unique options beyond traditional stadium cuisine,” said Opal Scott, director of concessions.

So far, two Chinatown-International District vendors have signed on to participate. CenturyLink Field is also collaborating with vendors and restaurants from the Pioneer Square and SoDo neighborhoods.

“Participating in this program offers the unique opportunity to be in front of nearly 70,000 fans who may not often travel to the stadium neighborhoods outside of coming to the game,” said Scott. “This is an excellent opportunity to create new customers, who may decide to try your restaurant after having your food at the stadium.”

Scott said cost doesn’t have to be a prohibitive factor. “We encourage anyone interested to reach out to us and we will work with them on details,” she said.

The lineup of restaurants and culinarians are on a rotating schedule throughout the year which provides numerous opportunities for local businesses to operate.

For more information, contact Opal Scott at OpalS@SeahawksFGH.com or call 206-808-8373.