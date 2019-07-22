Maria Kanakis Yang joins Seattle Symphony

Seattle Symphony President & CEO Krishna Thiagarajan announced on July 10 that Maria Kanakis Yang will join the organization as Vice President of Development.

Most recently, Yang was Director of Advancement at the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, part of the Smithsonian Institution. At the Hirshhorn, Yang led a national and global fundraising initiative, increasing both awareness and involvement in the museum beyond its Washington, D.C. home.

She also previously led the membership program at the New York Philharmonic.

Yang received her Bachelor of Music degree from the Eastman School of Music in Violin Performance. She will begin her new post in August.