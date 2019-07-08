Kin On celebrates grand opening

Kin On celebrated the grand opening of its new Supportive Housing Project: Kin On Assisted Living and Ark & Winnie Chin Legacy Home on June 29.

More than 100 people attended the festivities. The event included a ribbon cutting ceremony, lion dance, and tours.

There were also speeches by Kin On CEO Nigel Lo, Kin On Board President Dennis Lam, Gary Locke, and Chun Ng.

Locke and Ng had relatives that were Kin On residents and raved about it. Ng said knowing his father was in good hands was a comfort for him and his family, especially in the days leading up to his father’s passing.