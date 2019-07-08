Indian ambassador in Bellevue

The Ambassador of India to the United States Harsh Shringla visited Bellevue on June 22 for a community reception.

Accompanied by Consulate General of India in San Francisco, Sanjay Panda, Shringla spoke to more than 100 members of the community at the Global Innovation Exchange.

Prominent members of the local Indian community were among the guests, as well as elected officials such as U.S. Congressman Pramila Jayapal, state Sen. Mona Das, state Rep. Vandana Slatter, Bellevue City Councilmembers Janice Zahn and Conrad Lee, and Redmond City Councilmember Tanika Padhye.

In addition to Shringla’s remarks, guests were treated to a traditional Indian dance and lunch catered by Nirmal’s Restaurant.