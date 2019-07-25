EDITORIAL: Democratic Presidential debates, Round 2

Democratic presidential hopefuls will appear on stage in Detroit on two separate nights in the upcoming week.

Only 20 candidates qualified for this round of debates—they were selected based on a combination of polling performance and grassroots fundraising.

Here are the lineups each night:

Tuesday, July 30: Steve Bullock, Pete Buttigieg, John Delaney, John Hickenlooper, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke, Tim Ryan, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Marianne Williamson.

Wednesday, July 31: Michael Bennet, Joe Biden, Bill de Blasio, Cory Booker, Julián Castro, Tulsi Gabbard, Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, Jay Inslee, and Andrew Yang.

Of note to Washington state Asian American voters is that Yang and our governor (Inslee) were in separate debates in the first round—but are in the same group this go-around, along with Biden, the frontrunner.

The Northwest Asian Weekly learned recently that former and current elected state officials have contributed to Inslee’s campaign, as well as that of other presidential candidates. When asked why, the answer was, “I have to work with him (Inslee), so I contributed.”

What may seem like divided loyalties might actually be a smart move. We are still in the initial stages of picking a presidential candidate. And even amongst Democrats, they are variations in values with each person. It’s OK to contribute to the candidate you like, and to a candidate who you think can actually win. Often times, the two doesn’t always exist in one person.

Also, there’s no excuse not to watch!

The debates will air live on CNN, CNN International, and CNN en Español at 5 p.m. Pacific, each night. They’ll also stream live, without requiring log-in to a cable provider, on CNN.com, CNN’s apps for iOS and Android, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, and Android TV.