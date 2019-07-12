District 2 candidate forum

The Advisory Council for the International District Chinatown Community Center hosted a candidates forum for District 2 Seattle City Council candidates on June 27.

All seven current candidates for District 2 attended, including Ari Hoffman, Chris Peguero, Henry Clay Dennison, Mark Solomon, Omari Tahir-Garrett, Phyllis Porter, and Tammy Morales. About 75 people attended. There were translators on hand for Mandarin and Cantonese speakers. Each candidate answered questions from the community, ranging from homelessness, displacement concerns, public safety, safe injection sites, and police hiring practices to encourage language skills that match community needs.