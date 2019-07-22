Northwest Asian Weekly staff members spotted people dancing on July 11 at Hing Hay Park. It was part of Dancing til Dusk 2019—13 summer evenings of music, free dance lessons and dancing in downtown Seattle parks.

The first hour is a beginning dance lesson—you don’t need to have any experience or even a partner.

Participants enjoyed live music from Curley Taylor and his band, Zydeco Trouble from Louisiana on July 11 and Sean Donovan gave the dance lesson. He has been on faculty with Northwest Dance Network since 2004.

For information on future Dancing til Dusk opportunities, go to danceforjoy.biz/dancingtildusk.