Arrest in attack against Asian woman

By Melissa Lin

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

SEATTLE — Police arrested a man on June 21 suspected of robbing an Asian woman. SWAT detectives caught the suspect after a high-speed chase down I-405. The 24-year-old man damaged a nearby car before crashing into a concrete barrier. He then threw a handgun out of the car window and tried to run before officers apprehended him.

Police say he is the same man who, on June 12, attacked 68-year-old Mei Yeung while she was walking down 61st Avenue South in Seattle. He grabbed Mei from behind, ripped off her necklace, stole two rings, and took her purse before fleeing in a black vehicle. Neighbors, who heard Mei screaming for help, called the police. Mei suffered minor bruises and cuts. Police say this was only the latest in a string of robberies targeting Asian women.

The suspect in the Mei Yeung incident has been booked into the King County Jail.

According to KOMO News, he had three other warrants out for his arrest. In an interview with Q13 FOX, Mei’s son-in-law Kevin Lo stated that the whole family feels a “[r]eal big sense of relief that this very dangerous individual is off the street so that this can’t happen to anybody else.”

