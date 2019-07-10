Northwest Asian Weekly

AAPI candidates file for dozens of races

By Ruth Bayang
A total of 627 people filed to run for office this year, marking the second highest number of candidate filings in King County’s history.

A primary will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 6, to whittle down races of three or more candidates to just two. The general election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Here’s a look at all the AAPI candidates who filed for races.

Court of Appeals, Division 1, District 1

  • Judge Position 1
  • John H. Chun

Superior Court, Judge Position 50

  • Ketu Shah

Port of Seattle, Commissioner Position 2

  • Preeti Shridhar
  • Sam Cho

City of Bellevue, Council Position 1

  • Holly Zhang

City of Bellevue, Council Position 5

  • Janice Zahn
  • JD Yu

City of Bellevue Council, Position 7

  • Marguerite Ye

City of Burien Council, Position 6

  • Sofia Aragon

City of Clyde Hill Council, Position 3

  • Kim Muromoto

City of Kent Council, Position 3

  • Hira Singh Bhullar

City of Lake Forest Park Council, Position 6

  • Tracy Furutani

City of Medina Council, Position 6

  • Sheree Wen

City of Redmond Council, Position 1

  • Varisha M. Khan

City of Renton Council, Position 7

  • Kim-Khanh Van

City of Sammamish Council, Position 6

  • Rituja Indapure

City of SeaTac Council, Position 3

  • Peter Kwon

City of Seattle Council, District 3

  • Kshama Sawant
  • Ami Nguyen

City of Seattle Council, District 7

  • Naveed Jamali

City of Shoreline Council, Position 4

  • David Chen
  • Doris McConnell

Federal Way School District 210, Director District 5

  • Hiroshi Eto

Issaquah School District 411, Director District 3

  • Minal Kode Ghassemieh

Mercer Island School District 400, Director Position 3

  • Maggie Tai Tucker

Mercer Island School District 400, Director Position 4

  • Tam Q. Dinh

Mercer Island School District 400, Director Position 5

  • Linhui Hao
  • Bin Lang
  • Tam Dinh

Bellevue School District 405, Director District 1

  • Sima Sarrafan

Bellevue School Board, Director 5

  • Francine Wiest

*Names compiled from the King County elections website. If there are any AAPI candidates we missed, please let us know at editor@nwasianweekly.com.

