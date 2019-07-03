2019 Awards of Excellence recipients

The University of Washington (UW) honored this year’s Awards of Excellence recipients on June 13 at Meany Hall. The winners, including Theresa Cheng and Hyokyoung Yi, were recognized for achievements in teaching, mentoring, public service, and staff support.

Chen, a clinical assistant professor, was honored for Outstanding Public Service, while Yi, the UW’s Korea Studies-specific librarian, got the Distinguished Librarian Award.

The program included a one-hour ceremony hosted by President Ana Mari Cauce and Provost Mark Richards, followed by a reception with hors d’oeuvres, desserts, and a photo booth.