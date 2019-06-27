What does the 4th of July mean to you?

Compiled by Melissa Lin

“I do think that immigrants come in search of the American dream. The idea that they can work hard, succeed and give their children a better future. It’s a time for me to look back and reflect on how hard my parents have worked to get to where they are and to appreciate America for giving them an environment that allowed them to succeed. It also is a time for me to consider how America is changing. I think there is a lot less social mobility now than there was then. It is a time to reaffirm my commitment to preserve the American dream.”

— Edwin Ong

Age 18, Stanford University Student

“Well, it’s the day we celebrate our independence. It’s a day that shows people here are forming a new nation, one nation. And with regards to freedom, liberty, and justice for all. It’s a day that we remember our founding fathers for their principles and the reason why they came here, and the same reason still for many people who came since, including myself.”

— Conrad Lee

Age 80, Bellevue City Council member

“This holiday is a celebration of independence for America. As an immigrant, I do feel distanced from the weight of the holiday but recognize its weight and how it has translated over to my current day experience as an American.”

— Michelle Zhang

Age 20, Whitman College Student

“To me, 4th of July is a day of celebration and reflection, commemorated by fireworks, parades, and family gatherings. I am proud and grateful to be living in America, celebrating our day of independence into a new nation, and living the dream!”

— Li-Chen Miller

Age 38, Partner Group Program Manager at Microsoft