Washingtonian Jennifer Le is first Vietnamese to win Mrs. World

Jennifer Le was crowned as the new Mrs. World 2019 at Westgate Resort in Las Vegas, Nev. on May 4, making history as the very first Vietnamese woman to win this title.

Le also won the Best National Costume Award. Her costume, made with metal, rhinestones, and sequins, weighed 77 pounds. It was inspired by a mythical Vietnamese character, Au Co, who is often honored as the mother of Vietnamese civilization.

Le was born and raised in Seattle and graduated from the Foster School of Business at the University of Washington in 2011. Before setting off as an entrepreneur, she worked for several Fortune 500 companies, including Accenture and Facebook. She is married with a 4-year-old son.