Kim Nguyen’s goal is to make people look not only beautiful, but their best. In 2010, Kim Nguyen founded Vuu’s Beauty School in Chinatown. Over the years, her school has trained hundreds of instructors and students to be barbers and hairstylists, creating dreams for many who would like to open their own salons. She is also a specialist in eyebrow permanent make-up. Aside from training in hair, Vuu‘s Beauty School also teaches cosmetology and nail esthetics.

Vuu’s Beauty School

807 S King St., Seattle, WA 98104

Mon-Sat 10 am–6 pm

206-340-2655

vuubeautyschool.com

vuubeautyschool@gmail.com