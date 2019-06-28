UW study seeks research participants for summer 2019

Is there a Northwest accent? The Pacific Northwest English Study, headed by University of Washington (UW) linguist Alicia Beckford Wassink, is beginning a new, three-year research project listening to voices from throughout the region.

The first phase of the study focused exclusively on white speakers.

The second phase broadened the ethnic representation of the study sample to include additional ethnic groups long present in Washington state.

The team is looking for about 50 additional English-speaking study participants among people of color who have a long-established family presence in the Northwest, from one of the following backgrounds:

Yakama First Nations

African American

Japanese American

Mexican American / ChicanX

Research participants will be asked to take part in a 90-minute interview, which will be recorded. They will read from a list of words, read a brief story, and answer some simple questions. Participants also will be asked about their family’s history, and experience, of the Pacific Northwest.

Study participants will be paid $15 for their time.

Researchers are able to travel to some areas of the state personally to interview eligible participants, so it is not a limitation if a willing participant cannot get to campus.

To learn more and sign up for this study, call 206-543-4647 or email pnweng@uw.edu.