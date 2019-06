The Seattle Public Library offers free classes to help you learn English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) and prepare for U.S. Citizenship. Visit the International District/ Chinatown branch to find newspapers and other materials in your language, or get help in Mandarin, Vietnamese or Korean.

The Seattle Public Library

C-ID Branch

713 Eighth Ave. S., Seattle, WA 98104

Mon-Tues 1–8 pm

Wed-Sat 11 am–6 pm

Sun 1–5 pm

206-386-1300

spl.org