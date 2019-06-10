The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Seattle hosted “Taste of Formosa” on May 24—to celebrate the partnership that Taiwan and the United States have built over the past four decades.

“Taste of Formosa” featured Taiwanese cuisine and dessert prepared by famous chefs who came all the way from Taiwan and local Taiwanese restaurant “Facing East.”

The food was paired with the world-renowned Taiwan tea and KAVALAN single malt whiskey.

Attendees were also treated to a live cooking demonstration and tea ceremony.