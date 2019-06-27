Tai Tung is the oldest Chinese restaurant in Seattle since “Grandpa Quan” started it in 1935. Its prices are reasonable, it has a friendly atmosphere, and the wait staff is loyal — some have worked there as long as half a century! In addition, it is a place that holds fond memories for many.

Multiple generations of patrons have had their first dates at Tai Tung, Bruce Lee had a favorite table there, and owner Harry Chan is a community fixture.

Tai Tung Restaurant

655 S. King St.

Seattle, WA 98104

Mon–Thu 11 am–10:30 pm

Fri & Sat 11–12 am

Sun 11 am–10 pm

206-622-7372

taitungrestaurant.com