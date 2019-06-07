Reception for API leaders

The Asian Pacific Directors Coalition is holding a reception on June 13 for API leaders in executive leadership positions.

This is an opportunity to meet API cabinet and directors in state and local government.

So far, organizers are expecting the following to attend:

Toshiko Hasegawa – Executive Director, Commission on APA Affairs

Bobby Lee – Director, City of Seattle Office of Economic Development

Mami Hara – CEO/General Manager, Seattle Public Utilities

Mariko Lockhart – Director, City of Seattle Office of Civil Rights

Michelle Chen – Legal Counsel, Mayor Jenny Durkan

The reception will run from 6–8 p.m. at Hing Hay Coworks.