Kyle Ohashi retiring

The public information officer for the Kent-based Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority will retire at the end of June, after 30 years with the department.

In an email, Kyle Ohashi said, “I’ll miss 2 a.m. phone calls, blinding camera lights, and answering the same question eight different times.”

Joe Root, who has been with Puget Sound Fire for more than 28 years, will take his place.

Ohashi, who majored in business at Western Washington University in Bellingham after he graduated from Kentridge High School, told the Kent Reporter that he looks forward to traveling and sleeping in.