Immigrant and Refugee Commission seeks new members

SEATTLE — The City of Seattle Immigrant and Refugee Commission is looking for qualified and committed candidates to fill six current vacancies.

The duties include advising the mayor, Seattle City Council, and City departments and offices on ways to enhance and improve access to City services and resources for immigrants and refugees, as well as strengthening opportunities for immigrants and refugees to participate in civic life.

Commission members also encourage dialogue and understanding among the various immigrant and refugee communities, and the larger Seattle community, and advocating on their behalf, and help to provide outreach and community feedback to the Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs.

Serving on the commission is an unpaid volunteer position. Commission members must commit to a minimum of 10 hours per month to commission work, including monthly commission meetings, and to actively participating in at least one committee. Members are appointed to two-year terms, with the option of reappointment for two more terms.

Applications will be accepted through June 17. Send your resume, cover letter, two references, and a short bio about yourself to oira@seattle.gov. Include the words “Commissioner Application” on the subject line. For questions, call (206) 615-0195 or check out the Commission’s website at seattle.gov/immigrant-and-refugee-commission.