ICHS celebrates 5 years in Bellevue

On May 1, International Community Health Services (ICHS) staff celebrated the Bellevue Clinic’s five-year anniversary.

ICHS serves more than 5,000 patients at the Bellevue Clinic annually, providing high-quality, affordable medical, dental, and behavioral health care with translation services in more than 50 languages.

The Bellevue clinic marked ICHS’s first Eastside location. This year, the clinic added suboxone treatment for opioid addiction.

The ICHS Bellevue Clinic also works in close coordination with other community organizations to remove barriers to patient care and to support safer neighborhoods, nutritious foods, green spaces, jobs, housing, and economic opportunities.