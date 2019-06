“From Hong Kong-style dim sum, to Chinese barbecue, to delicious live seafood dishes, we have everything,” said owner Han Ma. “We are one-stop dining for the most popular Chinese cuisine. It’s the most convenient Chinese restaurant for customers. Our place is clean and has a nice atmosphere.” Harbor City is popular among the young and old for dinner and lunch.

Harbor City Restaurant

707 S. King St.

Seattle, WA 98104

Mon–Sun 8:30 am–11 pm

206-621-2228

harborcityrestaurant.com