Global Services represents national and international airlines and provides special discount fares. It also organizes tours to local and national tourist attractions, including trips to Vancouver B. C. concerts. Other services include visa applications to China and other countries and also customized tours.

Global Travel/Seattle Chinese Service

659 S. Weller St.

Seattle, WA 98104

Global Travel 206-381-9888

Seattle Chinese Service

206-206-1878

Mon–Fri 10 am–5 pm

Sat 10 am–3 pm