By Rachel Liu

Chinese Radio Seattle

The 2019 “Enchanting China” Concert hosted by China Broadcasting Art Troupe (CBAT) and Seattle Chinese Radio will be held in Seattle on June 26 at McCaw Hall.

Nearly 80 musicians of the CBAT will perform at this concert, featuring the renowned Chinese violinist, Lu Siqing.

“Enchanting China” is an art festival created by top Chinese national orchestras of the CBAT. This performance group has been touring the United States and Canada for more than a decade. The program is centered on Chinese folk music, including different solo and ensembles of orchestral music, vocal music, opera, and dance.

For tickets, go to mccawhall.com/events/detail/enchanting-china.