“We work hard to give the best dim sum to our customers — fresh and top-quality ingredients, 43 varieties, and the fastest take-out service,” said owner Amy Eng. You can buy as little as one item or as many as you want. Prices start at 70 cents. Dim Sum King sells over 1,000 hum bow a day. Our customers give us 4- and 5-star ratings. We also sell wholesale to many Asian restaurants in Seattle and Bellevue.

Dim Sum King

617 S. Jackson St., Seattle, WA 98104

Mon–Sun 6:30 am–6 pm

206-682-2823

dimsumkingseattle.com