The Chinese American Citizens Alliance (CACA) Seattle held its annual banquet on May 19 at China Harbor restaurant.

Corky Lee was the keynote speaker and the 2019 Fred Yee Citizens Award were given to restauranteur Faye Hong, Kathy Hsieh of the Seattle Office of Arts and Culture, and the Seattle Chinese Community Girls Drill Team.

The awards are given to people who embody CACA’s mission to develop leadership, serve the community, and promote civil rights.