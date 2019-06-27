705 Lofts is an apartment community located in the heart of Seattle’s C-ID.

All units feature 9-foot ceilings, bay windows, fully equipped kitchens, and in-unit washer and dryers. The units are more spacious than typical apartments — 700 square feet for a one-bedroom. Many units have downtown Seattle and Olympic mountain views. Enjoyed by mixed professionals and retired residents, it is a short walk to catch the light rail, the Sounder train, buses, and the First Hill Streetcar line.

705 Lofts

705 S. Weller St.

Seattle, WA 98104

206-264-7978

705lofts.com