SPD disrupts drug rings in Chinatown-International District, Pioneer Square encampments

Seattle police arrested 10 people on May 15 — associated with predatory drug dealing and behavior at encampments located in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District and Pioneer Square neighborhoods.

According to department spokesman Sgt. Sean Whitcomb, officers seized real and fake firearms, knives, machetes and a sword, stolen purses, tablets, cell phones, watches, clothing, perfume, over $20,000 in cash, and crack cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and marijuana.

Police do not believe that these drug rings are connected, but were operating independently with similar patterns of criminal behavior.