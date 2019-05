Wayne Lau, executive director of the Rainier Valley Community Development Fund (RVCDF) honored Guru Inc. with the 2019 Richard McIver Award at its annual meeting on April 23.

Richard McIver was the key proponent in the establishment of the RVCDF — a nonprofit created in 1999 to help small businesses along the Martin Luther King, Jr. Way corridor weather the disruptions from construction of Seattle’s new light rail line.