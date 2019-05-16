Northwest Asian Weekly


PICTORIAL: 150th Anniversary of the Golden Spike Ceremony

This painting illustrates the challenges and dangers that Chinese workers faced in the 19th century by Jake Lee. (Photo provided by Al Young)

Chinese railroad workers (Photo provided by Al Young)

Over 15,000 people attended the 150th anniversary celebration in Utah (Photo provided by Al Young)

Locomotive on railroad tracks (Photo provided by Al Young)

Actors in period costumes for a reenactment. (Photo provided by Al Young)

