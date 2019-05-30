Jeremy Lin in the NBA finals

By Staff

Jeremy Lin, the first Chinese American to play in the NBA, will appear in the NBA Finals.

The guard for the Toronto Raptors will face off with his old team, the Golden State Warriors, beginning on May 30.

The appearance in the championship will be the first time for both Lin and the Raptors.

Undrafted out of college, Lin reached a partially guaranteed contract deal in 2010 with the Warriors. He seldom played in his rookie season and was waived by the Warriors and the Houston Rockets the following preseason.

Lin was later traded to the New York Knicks and went on a dynamic six-week run of high scoring games and dramatic moments, dubbed “Linsanity.”

Despite his fame, some people don’t recognize him.

Lin said last week that a security guard actually stopped him from boarding the Raptors’ team bus after the second game of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks. Lin also shared that when he played for the Knicks, he had to convince a security guard to let him into the arena because the guard simply didn’t believe him.

In 2012, Lin signed a three-year contract with the Rockets, for whom he played two seasons.

He was subsequently traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. He played one season with the Lakers before signing with the Charlotte Hornets. He signed with the Brooklyn Nets the following season. Limited to playing in only 37 games over two seasons due to injuries, Lin was traded to the Hawks in 2018, and then to the Raptors in 2019.

