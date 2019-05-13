Alice Wang wins worldwide illustrating contest

A sophomore at Bellevue High School recently won the Illustrators of the Future contest, an international competition.

16-year-old Alice Wang was recognized at the 35th Annual L. Ron Hubbard Achievement Awards in Hollywood on April 5.

Twelve winning writers and 12 illustrators from around the globe joined Wang in Hollywood for a week of professional workshops and an awards event.

“I was very proud,” Wang told the Bellevue Reporter. “I just happen to be the youngest winner and I’m really happy about being able to inspire a younger generation of people.”

Wang’s art will be published in the annual anthology, L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 35, which has been a bestseller for the past four years.