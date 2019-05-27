2019 Asian Hall of Fame inductees

The Robert Chinn Foundation welcomed four people to the Class of 2019 Asian Hall of Fame.

The annual event, held on May 11 at Seattle’s Fairmont Olympic Hotel, honored Filipino American J.R. Celski of Federal Way, Wash., a three-time Olympic medalist; fashion designer and Taiwanese American Luly Yang, who has a showroom in Seattle; Chinese American filmmaker John Chu, who directed “Crazy Rich Asians”; and Marc Anthony Nicholas, Filipino American Emmy Award-winning producer of “The Talk” on CBS.

Established in 2004, the Asian Hall of Fame is a national recognition event for Asian Pacific Americans that honors achievements across industry and ethnicity with a national reach.