Three new international services to Asia debuts at Sea-Tac Airport

The Port of Seattle, which overseas Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, welcomed the inaugural non-stop flight of three new international services on March 31 and April 1.

New airlines beginning service include Japan Airlines to Tokyo-Narita, Cathay Pacific Airways to Hong Kong, and Delta Air Lines’ nonstop service to Osaka.

The event programs for the debut of these services include a ribbing cutting, ceremonial roast pig, lion dance, and more.

The Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is ranked as the eighth busiest U.S. airport, serving nearly 49.8 million passengers and more than 432,315 metric tons of air cargo in 2018. It has 32 airlines serving 91 nonstop domestic and 29 international destinations, including Canada, Mexico, and seasonal operations.