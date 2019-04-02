Tegan Yuasa earns spot on Judo World Team

Tegan Yuasa, 16, a sophomore at Mercer Island High School, competed at the USA Judo Youth National Championships on March 8–10 at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs and won a gold medal in the cadet-male 50kg division for the second year in a row.

Yuasa is a black belt and trains at the Budokan Judo Club in Seattle and has earned a spot as a USA Judo World Team Member for the 2019 Pan American Cadet Championships on July 19 in Cali, Colombia and at the World Cadet Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan on Sept. 25–29. Yuasa is also part of Project 2024 that trains and helps fund future athletes who strive to become Olympians in the sport of judo.