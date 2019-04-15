Northwest Asian Weekly

Sharon Jang selected as New Century Transfer Pathway Scholar

Sharon Jang (right)

Tacoma Community College announced on March 21 that one of its students, Sharon Jang, was recognized as Washington’s New Century Transfer Pathway Scholar.

Jang is working towards a career in dentistry. To support her continuing education, Jang will receive a total of $9,250 in scholarships — including $5,000 from Follett Higher Education.

The scholarships will be presented at the American Association of Community Colleges Convention (AACC) in Orlando, Fla. this month.

Jang, who was also honored as a member of the 2019 All-Washington Academic Team, will attend the AACC event.

