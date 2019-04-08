Seattle Youth Symphony Orchestra welcomes new chair

The Seattle Youth Symphony Orchestra (SYSO) is bidding a farewell to Alice Ikeda, its current chair of the board, and it is saying hello to Christine Chang, its next board chair. Chang is slated to take over for Ikeda in June.

Chang currently serves on the board of directors. She is a violinist and also the parent of a budding violinist. As a student, Chang performed with her local youth symphony in upstate New York and has been a professional violinist in her local symphony orchestra.

She studied violin and earned a degree in computer science from Stanford University. She also has a Master of Business Administration from Columbia Business School.

Ikeda joined the SYSO board in 2015 and was a member of SYSO when she was a student.

She is a journalist, in front of and behind the camera, having co-produced many PBS documentaries. She currently co-owns a production agency, Ikeda/Vanderburg Productions.