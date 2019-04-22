Sam Wan and SCIDpda to be honored at ICHS Bloom Gala

International Community Health Services (ICHS) will honor Sam Wan, former CEO of Kin On Health Care Center, and the Seattle Chinatown-International District Preservation and Development Authority (SCIDpda), a longtime nonprofit partner, with the Bamboo Award for Health at its Bloom Gala on April 27.

ICHS Foundation Executive Director Ron Chew said Wan and SCIDpda “exemplify the best in selfless support for the ICHS mission of providing culturally and linguistically appropriate health services to the most vulnerable members of our community.”

Wan spent over three decades at the helm of Kin On and he worked for the Seattle-King County Division on Aging for over 10 years.

SCIDpda was created by the City of Seattle in 1975 to spearhead redevelopment of aging historic structures in the Chinatown-International District.