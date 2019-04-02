Saad Bashir is City of Seattle’s chief technology officer

In a successful 9–0 vote by Seattle City Council on March 18, Saad Bashir was confirmed to lead the Seattle Information Technology (IT) department as the City of Seattle’s next chief technology officer.

Bashir was nominated for the post by Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan.

Bashir was previously chief information officer and director of economic development and innovation for the City of Ottawa, Canada. He was named one of Ottawa’s Top Forty under 40 in 2013 by the Ottawa Business Journal.

At the City of Seattle, Bashir will oversee an annual budget of $250 million.