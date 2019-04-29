Okano and Pham win advocate award at Female Founders Alliance’s Champion Awards

On April 4, Julie Pham and Yoko Okano were among the winners at the Female Founders Alliance’s second annual Champion Awards, a gala held at the Pacific Science Center in Seattle. More than 300 individuals and organizations were nominated for awards and some 1,000 people in the Puget Sound area cast votes to determine the winners.

Pham won the Advocate award, which is bestowed on an individual or organization who uses their public platform to promote and advance women’s causes. Pham is vice president of community engagement and marketing at the Washington Technology Industry Association (WTIA).

Okano won the Investor award because she invests in women- and nonbinary-led businesses, helping founders succeed. Okano is an angel investor and founding member of Grubstakes.

Other winners include Molly Moon’s Homemade Ice Cream, Karen Okonkwo, Jill Angelo, and Shelly Willis.