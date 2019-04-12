Mich Matsudaira memorial

The memorial for Martin “Mich” Matsudaira is scheduled for Saturday, April 27 at Seattle’s Immaculate Conception Church on 820 18th Avenue. The service will begin at 11 a.m.

Matsudaira, who grew up in Seattle’s International District, passed away on March 24.

He was the first executive director of the Washington State Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs (formerly called the Washington State Commission on Asian American Affairs during his tenure) and prior to that, he was the executive director of the Governor’s Asian American Advisory Council.

Matsudaira is survived by four children, nine grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.