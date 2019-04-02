Kino Artist Alley connects local artists with community

On March 23, Kinokuniya bookstore in the International District held its Spring Kino Artist Alley, an event in which customers browsed through self-made goods created by local artists, and chatted with them face-to-face at their booths. The event took place on the upper and lower levels of the store.

Artists at the event included Jesica Jang, Rachel Herb, Sara Shen, Rachel Sheyner, Joanne Ki, Jme Foronda, Angela Kawano, Erica Doyle, Sadierose Schwarzmiller, Migley Ocampo, Nicole Do, Wendi Chen, Andalucia Curtis, Irabella Sulistio, Ashley Ferguson, Stacey Lafevre, Mikako Kizuka, Silverio, Chris Buckley, and Gentian Osman.