Grandmothers Against Gun Violence raises $10,000

On March 26, Grandmothers Against Gun Violence (GAGV) put on a reception and program featuring Dr. Hahrie Han, an Anton Vonk Professor of Political Science and Environmental Politics at the University of California, Santa Barbara. Han specializes in civic and political participation, collective action, organizing, and social change. This reception took place at the Northwest African American Museum.

The event raised over $10,000 and was attended by 200. Founded in January 2013, Grandmothers Against Gun Violence is a social welfare organization with nearly 1,200 members and a vision to make the world a safer place for children.