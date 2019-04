On April 13, 300 people attended Washington State Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs (CAPAA)’s Sapphire Celebration, which observed 45 years of service to Asian and Pacific Islander communities statewide.

Honored at the event were Diane Narasaki with CAPAA’s Lifetime Achievement Award and Reynaldo Pascua with CAPAA’s Vanguard Award. Both were named commissioners emeriti.

CAPAA raised $30,000 that night.